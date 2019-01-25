Peru goalkeeper Gallese joins Alianza Lima on loan

-
Peru international goalkeeper Pedro Gallese has joined Alianza Lima on a year-long loan from Mexican club Veracruz.
The 28-year-old's move comes as he seeks first team opportunities after falling out of favour under Veracruz manager Robert Siboldi last year, reports Xinhua news agency.
"The Peruvian goalkeeper will go to the blue and white team of his country on a 12-month loan to continue growing as a professional," the Liga MX outfit said in a statement on Thursday.
Gallese, who has been capped 47 times for Peru's national team, made 51 league appearances for Veracruz after his 2016 move from Juan Aurich.
Alianza Lima also confirmed the news by welcoming the keeper in a social media post on Thursday night.
