I&B Ministry to lend support to Jharkhand International Film Festival

The Ministry will provide financial support of Rs 500,000 to the Jharkhand International Film Festival (JIFF), 2019, apart from a package of films.

The second edition of JIFF will be held in Ranchi, Jharkhand, from February 1-3. It is being organised by the Navbharat Nirman Sangh, an NGO.

The Ministry will provide financial support of Rs 500,000 to meet the hiring charges of the venue, hiring charges of the projection and sound system, cost of of brochures and invitation cards, and cost of publicity of the festival in both print and The financial support will be provided in the form of grants-in-aid to the organisers, read a PIB statement.

The Ministry will also be providing a package of for the festival in the children's section, short films/documentaries section and feature films section.

JIFF will also showcase the best of Jharkhand's regional films being made in Napuri, Santhali, Kortha and Kumali languages. It is expected to generate interest in the local budding filmmakers and film enthusiasts as it provides them an opportunity to see the best of films from across the world, as well as promote tourism in the region.

