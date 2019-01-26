Priyanka may begin political innings with Kumbh holy dip

Notwithstanding charges of pursuing "soft Hindutva" hurled at the and its Rahul Gandhi, his sister is likely to begin her formal political career with a holy dip at the Sangam at the on February 4.

Priyanka Gandhi, who will take charge as the for Uttar Pradesh East that day, will be accompanied to the Kumbh by Rahul Gandhi, whose public zeal for Hinduism began with an April 2015 visit to the iconic in Uttarakhand.

Also on February 4, will hold a press conference along with in

According to informed sources, the Gandhis have zeroed in on February 4 for the holy dip on the occasion of "Mauni Amavasya" and the second "Shahi Snan".

But if they don't get a chance to take a holy dip on February 4, they will opt for February 10 on the occasion of Basant Panchami and the 3rd 'Shahi Snan".

This is perhaps the first time the two Gandhis will take a dip at the Sangam, where the Ganga and Yamuna meet the mythical Saraswati.

In 2001, then had attended the and taken a holy dip.

During the 2017 polls in which the gave a scare to the ruling BJP, had embarked on several temple visits and continued the trend during elections in Karnataka, visiting over 20 major temples and mutts.

The Congress also came out claiming Gandhi to be a 'janeu dhari' Hindu, prompting criticism from the BJP.

And while performing prayers in Rajasthan, Gandhi revealed his 'gotra' as 'Dattatreya' -- and later introduced himself as Kaul Brahmin of Dattatreya gotra.

According to a recent Today-Karvy Mood, 51 per cent respondents felt Gandhi's visits to temples challenges the BJP's Hindutva monopoly. But the Congress has also come under attack for pursuing what non-BJP critics say is "soft Hindutva".

