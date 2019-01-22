I hate doing roles in my comfort zone: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming "Thackeray", says he hates taking up roles which do not challenge his range as a performer.

"I love doing challenging roles. With each film, I want to try something new. I hate doing roles in my comfort zone... I want to be a versatile Now I look upto only new, different and challenging roles for me.

"You have got only one life, try experimenting new things... and that's what I want to do," Nawazuddin told the media here while promoting "Thackeray" on Tuesday.

In what seemed like a dig at typical romantic hero roles, he spread his arms out in Shah Rukh Khan's signature style, and said: "I don't want to do such comfort zoned roles... I want to push myself with every of mine."

In the film, he will be seen playing the role of late supremo Balasaheb According to Nawazuddin, portraying Balasaheb's life on-screen was quite tough.

He said: "Balasahebji was an iconic figure... I am honoured that I am doing a based on his life. He was a cartoonist, and political figure. His journey has inspired me a lot.

"It was a tough and challenging role for me, because he was an iconic figure and while doing the film on him, the only thing which remained in my mind was that through my acting, I have to do justice to the role. So, I researched a lot about him, I watched a lot of his videos, speeches and (writer) helped me in giving details about Balasahebji's life."

From playing a small pickpocket's role in "Munna Bhai M.B.B.S." to wooing the audience with the antagonists' role in the "Sacred Games" and films like "Gangs of Wasseypur 2" and "Badlapur", the 44-year-old, who has completed over two decades in the industry, also spoke about his journey so far and how helped him fulfil his dreams.

"I am fortunate enough that after years of struggle, I am getting fair due as an is a city of dreams...Everyday someone's dream is getting fulfilled here. No other city is like .. this place has some different aura.

"Thousands of people migrate to Mumbai to fulfil their dreams. Despite hailing from a small village in Uttar Pradesh, I went there (Mumbai)... struggled hard and made my dreams come true," he added.

Also starring as Balasaheb's wife Meenatai, "Thackeray" is scheduled to release on Friday.

--IANS

sim/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)