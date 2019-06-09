IAAF maintains suspension on Russia over doping

The of Federations (IAAF) council on Sunday upheld a suspension imposed on the Russian Federation since November 2015 over allegations of state-sponsored doping.

IAAF's council decision will mean that no Russian teams will be able to compete in the upcoming 2019 World Championships hosted by this September.

However, Russian athletes are set to take part in the international tournament under a neutral flag after receiving individual confirmation by IAAF, reports news.

On June 1, the All- Athletic Federation (RusAF) announced it had already paid off its $3.2 million debt to IAAF, which was one of the conditions for RusAF's readmission.

The RusAF president, Dmitry Shlyakhtin, had stated that he believed that the suspension would be lifted during the IAAF's two-day meeting in Monte Carlo on Saturday and Sunday, but the overturning of the suspension did not occur.

RusAF must allow the access to its for samples to be taken for its re-admission to international competitions.

A WADA team was already granted access to the lab in January, with the results of those samples' review to be finished on June 31.

Shlyakhtin stressed that he believes Russian athletes will be permitted to compete under their national flag in

In other news, the IAAF council on Saturday approved a change in the international body's name to "World " The IAAF also adopted a new logo.

The name change was among the agenda of reforms the IAAF have begun to introduce during the past four years, changing its structures and governing system.

These reforms were introduced in order to adopt a more modern and creative image, so that the international federation can attract new generations to athletics, according to the IAAF

The new name and logo, however, are pending final approval by the IAAF congress to be held in in October.

