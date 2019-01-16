IAF flypast to include bio-fuel-driven aircraft on Republic Day

The (IAF) ceremony this will include aircraft flying on bio-fuel extracted from plant seeds, the IAF said on Wednesday.

The bio-fuel, which will be used by the An 32 aircrafts -- known in the as 'Sutlej' -- is developed by the (CSIR) and the Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun.

"India's quest to seek alternate sources of fuel towards reducing its dependence on will now be showcased by the... formation of An 32 aircraft flying in 'vic' formation. The lead aircraft of the formation, piloted by of the Aircraft Systems Testing Establishment, is flying utilizing Aviation Turbine Fuel blended with 10 per cent bio-fuel," the IAF said in a statement.

"IAF's initiative is in line with the Prime Minister's vision to reduce imports and dependency to the tune of 10 per cent by 2021," it added.

The 'Vic' formation is a 'V' shaped formation in which one aircraft flying at the apex is flanked by one or more aircraft on either side diagonally. is a twin-engined turboprop transport aircraft of Russian origin being used by the since 1980s.

