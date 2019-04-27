ICRA Ratings revision of short-term debt arbitrary: Reliance Capital

The Anil Ambani-led Capital Ltd on Saturday said its long-term ratings by stands at 'A', and termed Ratings revision of short-term debt programme as unjustified, unwarranted and arbitrary.

In a statement issued here, Capital said, and Brickworks have rated its long-term debt as 'A' and 'A+' signifying instruments with such ratings are considered to have adequate degree of safety for of financial obligations.

Capital said: "ICRA's rating action limited to short term debt and is completely unjustified and unwarranted and was completed arbitrarily with an illusory 'review' process."

On April 26, Ratings had revised downwards the short-term debt ratings of various debt instruments of Reliance Capital to A4 (rating watch with negative implications).

According to Reliance Capital, its short term debt is only Rs 950 crore and it will be fully repaid prior to Sept 30, 2019 from sale proceeds of 43 per cent stake (market price Rs 5,300 crore) in (RNAM).

