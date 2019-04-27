After salary delays, Jet staff face uncertainty over Mediclaim

Staff of now grounded are a worried lot -- after months of salary delays they are facing uncertainty over extension of their group provided by the company.

This has added to their woes as many employees depend on corporate for such as cancer in the family.

The group provided by the company expires on July 31, 2019. The general insurer provides group mediclaim facility to Jet staff.

"We have been informed that the group mediclaim will expire in July. There is no communication over its renewal. This is a big issue for many colleagues who depend on corporate mediclaim," an employee said.

Another employee said the had in March given the option of augmenting the existing medical policy by making additional contribution towards the top-up.

"Since enough people did not subscribe to the offer, the proposal was shelved. The scheme required a minimum number of subscribers," he said.

The high-paid staff of including pilots, engineers and senior managers have not been paid their salaries since January this year. This has caused huge financial hardship to them.

They have repeatedly appealed for payment of salaries, but the management has expressed its inability to clear any dues.

--IANS

nk/sn/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)