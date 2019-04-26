IGP will resign on Friday, says Sirisena

-
ALSO READ
Sirisena axes Defence Secretary, police chief
Sirisena vows to make changes in top positions of Lanka's defence forces
Sri Lankan President asks defence secretary, police chief to resign
Sri Lanka: SC overturns Sirisena's decision to dissolve Parliament
Lanka court dismisses plea to check Sirisena's mental health
-
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday announced that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara will resign later in the day, after he was asked to quit over mishandling of intelligence reports ahead of the Easter Sunday bombings.
While speaking to the media here, Sirisena reiterated both the IGP and the outgoing Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando did not fulfil their responsibilities, reports the Daily Mirror.
The President added that the government should take the responsibility for the devastating Easter Sunday carnage and for weakening the intelligence services.
Sirisena's announcement comes after Fernando, who came under fire with regard to a statement he made over the terror attacks and the way he handled the situation, tendered his resignation to the President on Thursday night.
At the press conference on Friday, the President also said that the terrorists who carried out the Easter blasts have a link to drug trade. "Let's not forget the connection between the war against narcotics and terrorism."
Sirisena said so far Sri Lankan authorities have found out about 140 people were linked to the IS group and more than 70 of them had been arrested, Xinhua news agency reported.
The President said terrorism will be wiped out from Sri Lanka soon. "We will soon restore normalcy. International agencies are here assisting us in the probe."
The toll in the Sunday blasts was brought down on Thursday by over 100 from 359 to "about 253" after the Health Ministry blamed "a calculation error" for the higher figure.
--IANS
ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU