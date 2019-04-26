IGP will resign on Friday, says Sirisena

Sri Lankan on Friday announced that of Police (IGP) will resign later in the day, after he was asked to quit over mishandling of intelligence reports ahead of the Sunday bombings.

While speaking to the media here, reiterated both the IGP and the outgoing did not fulfil their responsibilities, reports

The added that the government should take the responsibility for the devastating Sunday carnage and for weakening the

Sirisena's announcement comes after Fernando, who came under fire with regard to a statement he made over the terror attacks and the way he handled the situation, tendered his resignation to the on Thursday night.

At the press conference on Friday, the President also said that the terrorists who carried out the blasts have a link to drug trade. "Let's not forget the connection between the war against narcotics and terrorism."

said so far Sri Lankan authorities have found out about 140 people were linked to the IS group and more than 70 of them had been arrested, reported.

The President said terrorism will be wiped out from soon. "We will soon restore normalcy. International agencies are here assisting us in the probe."

The toll in the Sunday blasts was brought down on Thursday by over 100 from 359 to "about 253" after the blamed "a calculation error" for the higher figure.

