Engine trouble in Rahul's flight, returns to Delhi

said on Friday that there was engine trouble in his flight to and was forced to return to the national capital due to which his election rallies will get delayed.

"Engine trouble on our flight to today! We've been forced to return to Today's meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience," Gandhi said in a tweet.

He also attached a video of the cockpit of the aircraft.

