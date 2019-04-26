Engine trouble in Rahul's flight, returns to Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Experience, accepting reality gives me courage: Rahul Gandhi
Will introduce single-window system for education loans if voted to power, says Rahul Gandhi
Rahul to address Delhi Cong booth in-charges on Monday
Priyanka's entry into politics not sudden: Rahul
We'll fill 22 lakh government vacancies: Rahul
-
Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that there was engine trouble in his flight to Patna and was forced to return to the national capital due to which his election rallies will get delayed.
"Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We've been forced to return to Delhi. Today's meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience," Gandhi said in a tweet.
He also attached a video of the cockpit of the aircraft.
--IANS
ps/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU