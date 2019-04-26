JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

John Singleton in coma following major stroke

Business Standard

Engine trouble in Rahul's flight, returns to Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that there was engine trouble in his flight to Patna and was forced to return to the national capital due to which his election rallies will get delayed.

"Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We've been forced to return to Delhi. Today's meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashta) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience," Gandhi said in a tweet.

He also attached a video of the cockpit of the aircraft.

--IANS

ps/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 10:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU