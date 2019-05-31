JUST IN
Business Standard

Illegal arms, fake notes racket busted in Kolkata

IANS  |  Kolkata 

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Friday arrested three men and seized fake Indian currency notes of the face value of Rs 1 lakh and recovered 48 semi-finished improvised firearms.

Based on prior information, the officers intercepted three persons -- Mohammed Chand, 30, Mohammed Sultan, 24, and Mohammed Shiltu, 20, -- from Strand Road area. All three are from Bihar's Munger district.

The seized currency include Rs 2,000 notes, a police officer said. Based on the statements of those arrested, the STF unearthed an illegal arms factory in Howrah's Pilkhana Bazar.

"A total of 26 pieces of semi-finished country-made improvised firearms along with a lathe machine were seized from the illegal arms factory," an officer said.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 13:10 IST

