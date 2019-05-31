Illegal arms, fake notes racket busted in Kolkata

The (STF) of on Friday arrested three men and seized fake Indian currency notes of the face value of Rs 1 lakh and recovered 48 semi-finished improvised firearms.

Based on prior information, the officers intercepted three persons -- Mohammed Chand, 30, Mohammed Sultan, 24, and Mohammed Shiltu, 20, -- from Strand Road area. All three are from Bihar's district.

The seized currency include Rs 2,000 notes, a said. Based on the statements of those arrested, the unearthed an illegal arms factory in Howrah's Pilkhana Bazar.

"A total of 26 pieces of semi-finished country-made improvised firearms along with a lathe machine were seized from the illegal arms factory," an said.

