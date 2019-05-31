BJP leader beaten to death in Bihar

A was beaten to death in Bihar's district early on Friday, police said.

" was attacked when he was sleeping outside his house in Amraur Kiratpur village with iron rods and bamboo sticks by unidentified persons," a said.

Singh was the BJP President of Amraur panchayat unit, and his murder has created tension in the area.

--IANS

ik/mag/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)