BJP leader beaten to death in Bihar

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was beaten to death in Bihar's Begusarai district early on Friday, police said.
"Gopal Singh was attacked when he was sleeping outside his house in Amraur Kiratpur village with iron rods and bamboo sticks by unidentified persons," a police official said.
Singh was the BJP President of Amraur panchayat unit, and his murder has created tension in the area.
--IANS
