Illegal arms seized in Bengal, factory sealed

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including 90 semi-finished pistols, were seized from an illegal arms factory in West Bengal's North 24 district, police said on Saturday. The factory has been sealed.

The (STF) of and personnel conducted a joint raid in Rajarhat's Donnagar area and unearthed the arms factory on Thursday. Seven persons were arrested.

"Based on the information provided by Munna, one of the arrested persons, one more illegal arms factory was unearthed on Saturday in Rajarhat's Chhoto Ganti village," an STF said.

He mentioned that 10 more semi-finished 7 mm pistols were recovered along with one lathe, one milling, one grinding and one polishing machine.

Five of the seven persons booked under the Arm's Act are residents of Munger in

