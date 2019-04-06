Illegal arms seized in Bengal, factory sealed

JUST IN
IANS  |  Kolkata 

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including 90 semi-finished pistols, were seized from an illegal arms factory in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Saturday. The factory has been sealed.

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police and Bidhannagar Commissionerate police personnel conducted a joint raid in Rajarhat's Donnagar area and unearthed the arms factory on Thursday. Seven persons were arrested.

"Based on the information provided by Munna, one of the arrested persons, one more illegal arms factory was unearthed on Saturday in Rajarhat's Chhoto Ganti village," an STF officer said.

He mentioned that 10 more semi-finished 7 mm pistols were recovered along with one lathe, one milling, one grinding and one polishing machine.

Five of the seven persons booked under the Arm's Act are residents of Munger in Bihar.

--IANS

bnd/ssp/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, April 06 2019. 22:58 IST

