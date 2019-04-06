Iran floods kill 70, thousands evacuated

Authorities in on Saturday began to evacuate more towns after forecasts of new round of rains and flooding, state TV reported, as the death toll from the recent floods after three weeks of heavy rainfall in which as many as 70 people were killed.

More downpours were forecast for the south-west, with 400,000 people at risk. Floodgates of dangerously full dams were opened to ease build-up, reported News on Saturday.

Women and children were moved to safer areas, while men were asked to stay and help in relief efforts.

Six cities and towns along the needed to be evacuated at the earliest, Khuzestan's said.

Terming the situation as critical, he said despite the fears of renewed flooding the floodgates at the were opened to ease build-up.

Around 70 villages in the province were evacuated in the past week.

on Saturday shut Sheeb border crossing to both travellers and trade until further notice.

companies in the are aiding the relief effort by using pumps to remove

Heavy rains in began on March 19, affecting around 1,900 cities, towns and villages. Several roads, bridges and buildings have been destroyed. Around 86,000 people are living in emergency shelters. Of this, 1,000 were airlifted to safety.

According to reports, aid agencies are struggling to cope with the scale of the crisis and Iran's budget is under pressure due to US sanctions on and

said sanctions, reimposed after US withdrew from the nuclear deal last year, were hindering aid efforts and had caused shortage of rescue helicopters.

The of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said the armed forces were "using all their power" to minimise damage.

