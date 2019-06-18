In Birla Modi-Shah surprise again, forego seniority

is a two-time member from Kota in His choice as the came as a surprise as the post is generally given to a leader who has substantial exposure of multiple terms in the lower house.

True to the Modi-Shah style, not many knew about their choice till the last moment.

But a number of factors went in his favour, said informed sources. He is close to the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS). His official residence in was often used for hosting RSS functions.

is also close to as well as from their early days.

The had launched the campaign for the elections from Kota in 2018.

In terms of caste factor, belongs to the Vaishya community, a section which has been a traditional BJP supporter but was antagonized because of the imposition of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Birla's nomination as is the party's attempt to reach out to the community.

Within Rajasthan's politics, Birla, who has been a MLA thrice from Kota South, is considered to be in the anti- Another leader, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, also known to be anti-Vasundhara, is in the cabinet.

The BJP leadership went by the principal of commitment to party, organizational capability and ability to handle tough situations in elevating Birla for the coveted post, forgoing the seniority matrix.

Birla's nomination for the ticket from Kota, however, was strongly resisted by local BJP leaders after videos raising questions about his character went viral on though it did not affect his election prospects.

and Shah are known for springing surprise decisions -- be it in the appointment of non-Jat Manohar Lal Khattar as the Haryana or Devendra Fadnavis, a Brahmin, as of and Yogi Adityanath, of the Gorakhnath sect, as the Uttar Pradesh

