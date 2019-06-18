Kamal Nath may order probe into snooping by Shivraj government

The government in appears set to order an investigation into the alleged snooping of politicians, bureaucrats and other officials during the erstwhile

has written to Kamal Nath, claiming that a probe ordered into the case by the Supreme Court, has been pending for four years.

The case came to light in 2014 after Prashant Pandey, a former IT with the Police, filed a plea in the alleging that a special branch of the had tapped phones of thousands of politicians, bureaucrats and specific people between 2009 and 2014.

The apex court issued notices to the state and Central governments as well as American company Spandan-IT pulse, which allegedly helped tap the phones and provided their call details to the police.

The court also ordered an investigation into the case, but four years on the probe is still pending.

"The phone tapping went on for four years in violation of the privacy norms and the order that the Home Secretary's permission must be sought before tapping a phone. It's a matter related to the and so the has the right to investigate it," Tankha told IANS.

Pandey, who is also the whistleblower of the Vyapam recruitment scam, told IANS that the government stopped tapping the phones soon after he moved the

"First, in violation of rules, the Police shared mobile numbers and other important details of people with US-based firm Spandan-IT Pulse. On the basis of these details, Spandan-IT Pulse then developed an and used it to tap the phone calls of these people and give details to the police," he said.

said: "The has been in power for six months now, but could not fulfill any of the promises it made. So it is trying to distract the public with these accusations. Investigate, if it is in public interest. The government must pay attention to public interest, but it is not doing so."

