Inaaya sings happy birthday to 'papa' Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu, who turned 36 on Saturday, received the "bestest gift" from his daughter Inaaya Khan.

Kunal posted a video of Inaaya singing happy birthday to her "papa". She is also seen playing the piano. He captioned the clip: "The best, best bestest birthday gift ever!"

Kunal and Khan married in a private ceremony in 2015. The two welcomed Inaaya in September 2017.

Soha shared a photograph of herself along with Kunal and captioned it: "Happy birthday -- May we continue to lean on each other, support each other and love each other for many many more...."

The "Go Gone" also shared an image of his "happy bunch" from his birthday party. It featured Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Angad Bedi, among others.

On the acting front, Kunal is currently busy shooting for "Malang".

