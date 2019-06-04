India aim to further Proteas' misery in WC (Preview)

will look to add to South Africa's agony when they face beleaguered du Plessis' men in their first encounter at the Bowl, here on Wednesday.

The Proteas are hurting after two defeats against England and Bangladesh, while are fresh and raring to go, and that only makes them more dangerous.

India, after their second warm-up match against Bangladesh, had more than a week's time to tune off and get themselves prepared for their first match.

It will be interesting to see whether Virat Kohli will go in with both the spinners -- Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal -- or will go in with an extra pacer in the form of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar to strengthen their pace attack -- led by and

However, given the inability of the South African batsmen to play against spinners, Kohli might be tempted to play 'Kul-cha'. Both Chahal and Kuldeep were extremely successful against the Proteas batsmen in the ODI series in last year which had won. Kuldeep had scalped 17 wickets from six games while Chahal had one less from equal number of matches.

Another dilemma which Kohli would be having is whom to play -- or While Jadhav provides him with those four-five overs of spin in the middle, Shankar can prove to be handy in the overcast conditions. Also, Jadhav's batting and power-hitting ability makes him a much valuable as compared to the all-rounder.

The Indian top-order failed to perform in both their warm-up games and that can be a cause of concern for the team management. Both and didn't manage to score runs against and However, Kohli doesn't see that as a major issue and feels that his star openers are big-match players who will perform in the tournament proper.

However, the big plus for the No. 2 ranked ODI side is the form of and who scored hundreds against

On the other hand, Proteas did not have a great start to their campaign. They conceded totals in excess of 300 against both England and The bowling seems to lack the killer instinct and the absence of young pacer Lungi Ngidi for the crucial game only adds to their worries. Also, is recovering from the and it is still not sure whether he will be returning back to the playing XI.

When it comes to their batting, Proteas batsmen fell well short against England and, despite a much-improved performance against Bangladesh, didn't manage to take the team home. Against the quality of India's attack, the Proteas batsmen will have to come out with their A-game to pose a challenge to the Men in Blue.

However, it would still not be easy for India to go past considering their record in World Cups. In the four these two teams have played, India have won just one and lost three. And even in overall ODIs, hold a 46-34 edge.

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, K.L. Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa: du (c), Aiden Markram, (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

