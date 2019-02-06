India, New Zealand hold second Foreign Office Consultations

and have reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations, including political, trade and economic ties, during the second Foreign Office Consultations.

The consultations were held on Tuesday.

An External Affairs release said on Wednesday that the Indian side was led by Vijay Thakur Singh, (East) in the Ministry, while the side was represented by Ben King, Deputy Secretary, and Asia Group, of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

It said the two sides exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues, including cooperation at the UN and other international organisations.

"The second Foreign Office Consultations between and provided an opportunity to review the entire range of bilateral relations, including political, trade and economic ties. reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with New Zealand in these areas," the release said.

--IANS

