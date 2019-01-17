India, Pakistan trade fire on LoC

JUST IN
IANS  |  Jammu 

Indian and Pakistani troops traded gunfire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, defence sources said.

Pakistan troopers used small arms and automatics to target Indian positions in Khari Karmara area.

"Our troops effectively retaliated to the unprovoked ceasefire violation. Firing exchanges started at around 4.30 a.m. and continued till 6.30 a.m. No casualty or damage was reported from our side," the sources said.

Ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army have been intermittently continuing on the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts since earlier this month.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 09:46 IST

