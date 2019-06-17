India romp to 89 run win over Pakistan in WC clash

on Sunday beat by 89 runs (DLS method) in their rain-interrupted 2019 ICC clash at

Put to bat first after won the toss, India, powered by Rohit Sharma's 140 (113), set a target of 337. Pakistan, in reply, reached 166/6 in 35 overs before rain caused a temporary halt to the proceedings. On resumption, their revised target was 302 and they had to chase it down in 40 overs. Only managing to reach 212/6, they fell to their third defeat of the tournament.

were dealt an early blow in the chase when dismissed Imam-ul-Haq off his very first ball of the match. Brought on to finish the fifth over after Bhuvneshwar Kumar pulled up with a hamstring after bowling the fourth ball, Shankar sent in a full delivery that swung back into the left-handed and hit his pads. decided not to review the decision and Pakistan lost their first wicket inside the first five overs.

Shankar is the third bowler to have taken a wicket off his very first ball in

However, and temporarily steadied the ship for Pakistan with a 104-run stand for the second wicket. The pair struggled for runs early on but soon found their rhythm and pegged back the Indian pacers. The breakthrough eventually came only after introduced the spinners.

Kuldeep Yadav, bowling the 24th over, disturbed the stumps behind Babar with a tossed-up delivery that drifted away from the 24-year-old.

In his next over, he got Zaman and it was all downhill for Pakistan from there.

Hardik Pandya came in then and dismissed veterans and off consecutive balls in the 27th over. then became second wicket of the day and and werein the middle when rain brought a stop to the proceedings.

With the target revised down to 302 - but in 40 overs, Pakistan now needed to score 136 runs off the last five overs. Imad and Shadab managed to take them to 212/6.

led the charge for with the bat. The Indian vice- hit his second century of the tournament and shared a 136-run opening stand with K.L. Rahul. Rahul, batting at the top of the order in place of the injured Shikhar Dhawan, scored 57 off 78 deliveries before falling to

Rohit was then ably given company by and the pair added 98 for the second wicket. Rohit eventually fell to a loose shot off Wahab after which Kohli anchored the latter end of the innings. He was eventually dismissed when he seemingly got a faint edge to the keeper off Although Kohli walked, umpire Marais Erasmus never raised the finger and replays showed that there was a significant gap between the bat and ball.

and Shankar pushed India's total to 336.

This is India's third win of the tournament and they jump to third on the table, behind second-placed on the basis of net run rate. Pakistan, who sink to the ninth place, now need to win all of their remaining matches to make it to the knockouts.

Brief scores: India: 336/5 in 50 overs ( 140, 77; 3/47)

Pakistan: 212/6 in 40 overs ( 62, 48; 2/22)

