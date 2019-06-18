India's public Cloud services revenue to grow 24% in 2019

revenue in is projected to a total $2.4 billion in 2019 -- an increase of 24.3 per cent from 2018, a new report by said on Tuesday.

Although India's revenue will only represent 1.2 per cent of the global in 2019, the country ranks among the nine nations whose growth rate will be higher than the global average growth rate.

is also on pace to record the third-highest growth rate in 2019 after (33 per cent) and (29 per cent), taking into consideration that their revenue base is much smaller than those of mature markets.

"The shift from 'cloud first' to a 'cloud only' model is pushing organizations in to increase their spending on to advance their digital business initiatives," Sid Nag, at Gartner, said in a statement.

"Disinvestments in new data centres are also one of the early signs of this move."

(SaaS) is on pace to be the fastest-growing market segment in India in 2019, accounting for nearly half of total public Cloud services revenue year-over-year (YoY).

