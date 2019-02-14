UST Global Launches True Private Cloud Platform 'UST FORTUNA'

/ -- ~ Delivers flexible and ~



~ Helps enterprises digitize their businesses at the right cost and speed ~



UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced the launch of its True Private Cloud Platform, UST FORTUNA. UST FORTUNA delivers cloud services, including serverless computing, at very competitive prices and speed.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540539/UST_Global_Logo.jpg )



As Digital Transformations pick up pace, global enterprises want cost effective, flexible, private cloud models for their applications. Few private cloud operators offer solutions that are cost effective without lock-in to vendors and proprietary toolsets. Also, application integration is often messy because of the lack of open APIs.

UST FORTUNA is built and designed to address the above customer challenges. Built entirely using open source components, UST FORTUNA can be adopted by enterprises during any stage in their cloud journey, and can offer up to 70% cost savings on their cloud spend.

UST FORTUNA is being integrated with CyberProof, UST Global's industry leading cyber security services, DevSecOps and platforms to provide a fully secure platform to transform enterprises to truly Digital.

Key features of UST FORTUNA include:



Built with open source components, eliminating the lock-in problem Has rich interfaces to help integrate ecosystems Built-in auto-scaling capabilities Built-in and capabilities in driving self-sustaining cloud operations In-depth security capabilities at all layers of the infrastructure with integrations to both open source and commercial security platforms Has a high degree of fault tolerance for delivering near 100% availability of applications Orchestrates bulk infrastructure onboarding, allowing application developers to provision complete environments easily Is container-ready that helps developers test and deploy containerized faster than before Its application catalog services, with a host of 'ready to go' applications, can provision application environments with speed Commenting on the launch, Arun Narayanan, Chief Operating Officer, UST Global, said, "We help our clients accelerate their digital transformation journey. We truly believe that UST FORTUNA will be a key component in this journey. We are excited to launch UST FORTUNA for our customers globally and to help them save significant cost on their cloud implementation."



Murali Gopalan, Chief Commercial Officer, UST Global, added, "UST FORTUNA, our true private cloud platform, is well positioned to help enterprises digitize their businesses faster and at lower cost. We expect the first large enterprise customer of UST FORTUNA to be on board by April 2019 as part of a full-fledged digital transformation initiative."



About



is a leading solutions company that provides advanced and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies in and financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, shipping, technology and telecom. believes in building long term, strategic business partnerships through client-centric global engagement models that combine local experts and resources with the cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations.

For more information, please visit:

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)