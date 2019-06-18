Huawei laptops re-appear on Microsoft Store

After a month of disappearing from the Store, laptops from Chinese have made a comeback on the software giant's

laptops including the MateBook 13, MateBook and MateBook X Pro are made available again. However, MateBook X Pro is currently "out of stock".

"We have been evaluating, and will continue to respond to, the many business, technical and regulatory complexities stemming from the recent addition of to the US Department of Commerce's Export Administration Regulations Entity List. As a result, we are resuming the sale of existing inventory of Huawei devices at Store," The Verge quoted a as saying on Monday.

For now, the company says it's selling the "existing inventory" which is "compliant with current US regulations".

In May, Microsoft removed Huawei's lineup from its online store, following US Donald Trump's order to crack down on the Chinese tech company.

Huawei has since postponed the launch of its new Windows-powered that was due to be unveiled at the CES Asia show last week, the report said.

Following Trump's order when cut off Huawei's licence, Microsoft stayed silent on whether it will prevent the Chinese company from obtaining Windows licences.

Other tech majors like and also put restrictions on businesses with Huawei.

