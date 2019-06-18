Apple's beta tvOS 13 gets Picture-in-Picture mode

has added the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode on the developer beta of TV's 13.

The feature would allow users to watch shows on the TV app while navigating and multi-tasking around the device and its operating sytstem, 9TO5Mac reported on Monday.

The PiP mode was first introduced by Apple for 9 as a multi-tasking feature for

The feature lets users start a video in full-screen, then switch apps and continue watching the playing video in a thumbnail.

Apart from the PiP mode, 13 includes several new changes to the like a redesigned Home screen with new Top Shelf experience.

The updated also comes with added multi-user support to let families have separate Watch Next queues to avoid interference with each other's recommendations.

However, there is a possibility that the PiP mode might not make it into the final tvOS update very soon, given that it was not announced at Apple's recently-held WWDC 2019.

