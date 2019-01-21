India scaling up defence diplomacy in extended neighbourhood

Keeping regional security in mind, has scaled up its defence cooperation with its extended neighbourhood in the last three years under New Delhi's Neighbourhood First, Act East and Look West policies.

Informed sources here said there has been an emphasis on defence exports with 'Made in India' products being a priority area.

In the Maldives, where political turmoil took much of last year, the Indian establishment is now seeing the situation as getting stable as the archipelago nation is critical for regional security from New Delhi's perspective.

The year 2018 started off on a wrong note in the neighbourhood with then Maldivian Abdulla Yameen, seen to have been distancing himself from and leaning towards China, imposing a state of emergency in February.

Yameen's move was in defiance of a ruling that ordered the release of nine opposition leaders, including former

Pro- Nasheed, who was in exile at that time, requested New to send an envoy, "backed by its military", to secure the release of judges and political detainees, including former

Though the did not set its boots on the archipelago nation, New kept calling for restoration of all democratic institutions there.

The crisis came to an end in September when Ibrahim Mohammed Solih, put up as the joint opposition candidate, defeated Yameen in the

After India signed a bilateral action plan with the in 2016, the country's is set to visit India later this week.

According to the sources, India now has a number of (CSRS) in the

With too, defence diplomacy is on the upswing after Manohar Parrikar became the first ever Indian to visit the eastern neighbour.

India has extended a $500-million line of credit (LoC) to to look at Indian

With too, a similar line of credit has been extended and there has been exchange of visits by high-level military officers between India and the island nation.

India is also holding defence dialogues with after that country's transition to a civilian-led government following the in 2015.

"With Myanmar, we have worked on various issues, especially in the maritime domain," one of the sources familiar with the developments said.

Under the Act East Policy, India is building its defence ties with with key Southeast Asian nations like Singapore, Vietnam, the and

"We now have structured dialogues with Singapore, and Malaysia," the source mentioned above said.

"We have signed an equipment-centred MoU (memorandum of understanding) with the "

Extending further east, India has also boosted its defence ties with and

India, and Australia, along with the US, are part of a quad revived in 2017 that seeks to work for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacfic, a region that stretches from the of to the of

This comes in the face of China's increasing footprint in the region and Beijing's aggression in the Sea.

Japan and India have held air force exercises, which is a significant development.

The two sides have also set up the first ever joint venture for production.

With Australia, there has been a considerable forward movement in the last three years, according to the sources.

Apart from the armies and navies of the two countries participating in joint exercises, the also participated in Exercise Pitch Black organised by the

However, the most remarkable transition in defence ties has been with India's extended neighbourhood towards the west.

The low-key defence relationship with the (UAE) has grown up considerably in the last two to three years.

Apart from holding joint naval exercises, the UAE is now looking at India as a potential source of

There have been positive outreaches from India to and

"We are now exploring the possibility of a joint army exercise with Egypt," one source said.

It is learnt that other countries like and are also engaging with India in a more active manner, especially in terms of counter-terrorism.

India has also boosted its defence cooperation with Central Asian nations like Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, according to the sources.

--IANS

ab/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)