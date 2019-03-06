India to have 627 mn Internet users in 2019: Report

-
ALSO READ
Smartphone users in India to double to 829 mn by 2022: Report
Children should be allowed to use internet during exams: Newcastle University professor
Use of internet, smartphones stagnant in US: Pew Research Center
Netflix streaming consuming 15 percent of worldwide internet bandwidth: Study
People below 20 yrs, above 50 more susceptible to fake news: IAMAI-Factly report
-
Backed by increased Internet penetration in rural India, the number of Internet users in the country will reach 627 million by the end of this year, registering an 11 per cent growth over 566 million users in 2018, according to a new report on Wednesday.
While Internet users grew by seven per cent in urban India, reaching 315 million users in 2018, rural India registered a 35 per cent growth in Internet users over the past year, said the "ICUBETM 2018" report from market research firm Kantar IMRB.
It is now estimated that there are 251 million Internet users in rural India, and this is expected to reach 290 million by the end of 2019.
"It is fascinating to note that the digital revolution is now sweeping small towns and villages perhaps driven by increased accessibility at affordable data costs," Hemant Mehta, Managing Director, Media and Digital, Kantar IMRB.
Mobile data rates in India are the cheapest in the world.
Bihar registered the highest growth in Internet users across both urban and rural areas, registering a growth of 35 per cent over last year, the findings showed.
In a sign of narrowing gender gap in Internet access in India, the findings showed that women today comprise 42 per cent of total Internet users in the country and that they spend as much time on the Internet as men.
--IANS
gb/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU