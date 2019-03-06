India to have 627 mn Internet users in 2019: Report

Backed by increased penetration in rural India, the number of users in the country will reach 627 million by the end of this year, registering an 11 per cent growth over 566 million users in 2018, according to a new report on Wednesday.

While users grew by seven per cent in urban India, reaching 315 million users in 2018, rural registered a 35 per cent growth in over the past year, said the "ICUBETM 2018" report from market research firm

It is now estimated that there are 251 million in rural India, and this is expected to reach 290 million by the end of 2019.

"It is fascinating to note that the digital revolution is now sweeping small towns and villages perhaps driven by increased accessibility at affordable data costs," Hemant Mehta, Managing Director, Media and Digital,

Mobile data rates in are the cheapest in the world.

registered the highest growth in across both urban and rural areas, registering a growth of 35 per cent over last year, the findings showed.

In a sign of narrowing gender gap in in India, the findings showed that women today comprise 42 per cent of total Internet users in the country and that they spend as much time on the Internet as men.

