India to train 1,800 Bangladesh civil servants

India will train 1,800 Bangladeshi civil servants in the fields of e-governance and service delivery, information technology, ethics in administration over the next six years, the Ministry of Personnel said.
The move is part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that India and Bangladesh signed on Friday.
The MoU was signed between the NCGG and the Ministry of Public Administration of Bangladesh during the visit of A.K. Abdul Momen, foreign Minister of the neighbouring country.
As per the MoU, the Bangladeshi civil servants will be trained at the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), an institute under the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DAR&PG) of the Ministry of Personnel.
Secretary DAR&PG and the Director General of NCGG K.V. Eapen said the collaboration represents a historic milestone in training and capacity building programmes between India and Bangladesh.
He added that the Bangladesh civil servants will be trained in e-governance and service delivery, public policy and implementation, information technology, decentralisation, urban development and planning, ethics in administration and challenges in implementation of Sustainable Development Goals.
"This is the second time that NCGG would enter into an MoU for a training programme for Bangladesh civil servants. Under the first MOU signed five years ago, 1,500 Bangladesh civil servants have already been trained in NCGG," the Personnel Ministry statement said.
The participants for the training programme would be selected from amongst Additional Deputy Commissioner, Additional District Magistrates, Upazila Nirbahi Officers, Deputy Director Local Government, Senior Assistant Secretaries, Senior Assistant Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners (Land) and Officers of equivalent rank in the Ministries from the Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration) cadre, it said.
"The NCGG is planning to conduct 15 training programmes in 2019 each of two weeks duration. The trainee officers will undergo training at the NCGG Mussoorie centre and in Delhi, where they would visit the Government of India establishments," it added.
