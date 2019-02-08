Rafale secrets tumbling out of Parrikar's bedroom: Goa Congress

The Congress on Friday made a renewed pitch for a probe into the contents of an audio tape, in which Health Minister Vishwajit had claimed that former had stashed files related to the Rafale deal in his bedroom.

said that only a joint parliamentary committee probe would help get to the bottom of the matter.

"The Rafale files, which according to the Health Minister are in Manohar Parrikar's bedroom are tumbling out one by one. A JPC probe will bring all these aspects out into the open and confirm the contents of the audio tape," Chodankar told IANS.

An audio clip featuring and a - where the former claimed that Parrikar had in a December 20, 2018, cabinet meeting admitted to possessing a stash of files related to the Rafale deal - had created an uproar in Parliament during the winter session in January.

later claimed that the tape was "doctored", while Parrikar maintained that no such conversation occurred during the cabinet meeting.

Chodankar said the reason why and the ruling were "running away" from a JPC, was the fear of more secrets coming out.

"The JPC, if formed, will get an opportunity to probe the former about the audio tape and the files which are now in his possession," he added.

--IANS

maya/rtp/ab

