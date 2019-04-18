Indian-American PAC endorses Harris for President

An Indian-American political action committee (PAC) has endorsed Senator Harris of Indian and Jamaican descent for the US

"In such a critically important election, one that will shape policy and for generations to come, Indian Americans can't afford to stay on the sidelines," the Indian American Impact Fund's said in a statement on Wednesday.

Goyle, also a former state lawmaker, said it was for that reason that the organisation chose to be "the first Indian-American or political organisation to endorse" Harris, whose mother was from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, reports the American Bazaar.

"In the coming months, we look forward to mobilising our network of resources to ensure Senator Harris secures the Democratic nomination and is elected the next of the US," Goyle said.

Harris thanked the for the endorsement. "This endorsement and the support of the Indian American and its members means so much to me," she said in a statement on Wednesday. "Together, we will fight for an that restores the values of truth and justice and works for working people, from raising incomes to expanding health care."

The and former state delegate said her group was "proud to endorse" Harris. "She is a tested leader who has demonstrated, throughout her career, a strong commitment to our community's progressive and pluralistic values," Miller said.

Harris, one of the first Democrats to launch the presidential campaign in this election cycle, is also one of the front-runners at the moment. If elected, she will become the first woman, the first Indian American, the first Asian American, and the first African American woman to serve as

