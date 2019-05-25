After quarrel with husband, woman batters sons to death

In a gruesome act, a woman brutally killed her two young sons after a fight with her husband in Telangana's town on Saturday, police said.

Showing no mercy to her sons - Ayan (5) and Harshavardhan (two-and-half), Chinthala stuffed cloth in their mouth and battered them to death with glass bottles.

The shocking incident occurred in Ganesh Nagar neighbourhood of town, about 100 km from According to police, after committing the ghastly crime, reached a police station and surrendered.

The 28-year-old housewife told the that following a quarrel with husband, she decided to kill her children and commit suicide.

However, after killing the children, she could not gather the courage to end her life and hence surrendered to the police.

Her husband Chityala Bhaskar, a driver, was not at home when she killed the children.

According to police, and Bhaskar had an inter-caste marriage six years ago after the latter divorced his first wife. They had two sons. Ever since the marriage, the couple had differences and were frequently quarrelling.

--IANS

ms/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)