Indian death toll in Sri Lanka rises to 10

A total of 10 Indians have died in the serial bombings in Sri Lanka, the here announced on Tuesday.

"Regret to confirm the deaths of two more Indian nationals, A. Maregowda and H. Puttaraju, in the blasts in Sri Lanka, taking the total number of Indian deaths in the tragedy to 10 as of now," said the mission in a tweet.

