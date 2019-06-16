Indian, Pakistani troops in heavy gun fight on LoC

Indian and troops traded heavy fire on the (LoC) in and Kashmir's district on Sunday, defence sources said.

The sources said that the army violated LoC ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked shelling and firing on Indian positions.

" army targeted Indian positions in Kirni, Qasba and Mendhar areas in Indian positions retaliated effectively," a defence source said.

--IANS

sq/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)