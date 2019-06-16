Indian, Pakistani troops in heavy gun fight on LoC

Indian and Pakistan troops traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, defence sources said.
The sources said that the Pakistan army violated LoC ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked shelling and firing on Indian positions.
"Pakistan army targeted Indian positions in Kirni, Qasba and Mendhar areas in Poonch. Indian positions retaliated effectively," a defence source said.
--IANS
