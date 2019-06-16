High alert in J&K after Pak inputs on probable terror attack

An intelligence input about a major terror strike in Kashmir, reportedly shared by Pakistan, has prompted a high alert in the valley, a top security said here on Sunday.

The input talks about Al Qaeda's plan to carry out the attack in Awantipora area of South Kashmir's district, either before or during the Amarnath Yatra beginning on July 1, to avenge the killing of Zakir Musa, of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH), who was shot dead recently in an encounter with security forces, the said.

"The input has been shared with all security forces engaged in counter insurgency operations in the state. A high alert has been sounded, although security is already on maximum alert because of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra," said the on condition of anonymity.

The route taken by the pilgrims to Amarnath holy cave in the mountains passes through the Awantipora.

The input has been shared with the Army, CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB and the

"About 450 additional companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) are being deployed for the overall security of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. This is in addition to the already in place security grid engaged in anti-militancy operations," he said.

"The input says Al Qaeda is planning the attack to avenge the killing of Zakir Musa, of AGH, a proclaimed affiliate of the global There is no question of any lowering of even if the input hadn't been there," added the official.

On February 14, district was witness to a ghastly terror attack on a CRPF convoy, in which 40 personnel were killed.

The attack had triggered military tensions between and

