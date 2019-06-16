NIA search operation in Madurai for IS sympathisers

A (NIA) team carried out searches in Tamil Nadu's on Sunday following information about suspected IS supporters, officials said.

The officials searched three premises in on suspicion that the residents there have contacts with the global terror outfit via

The search in Madurai, 470 km from here, follows the carried out by the agency in a few days back, and the arrest of two people on June 12 and 14.

On June 12, the had conducted searches at seven locations in and seized incriminating material including books and documents from the houses and work places of six accused persons.

The anti-terror agency had registered a case on May 30 against the six, who were allegedly propagating ideology of the IS/Daesh on with the intention of recruiting vulnerable youth into the organisation for for carrying out terrorist attacks in south India, especially in and

The also said some of the accused persons and their associates were in touch with - the mastermind of the day bombings in that killed around 250 people - and his associates over social media, with the intention of furthering the objectives of the IS in

The NIA questioned the accused regarding the incriminating materials recovered during searches and the content of their accounts and based on the facts revealed of their pro-IS activities, Shiek Hidayathullah Y. was arrested on June 14.

Scrutiny of documents seized from his house revealed that he was associated with proscribed terrorist organization, the Student Islamic Movement of (SIMI) as well.

On June 12, the NIA had arrested Mohammed Azarudeen, a of Hashim.

--IANS

vj/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)