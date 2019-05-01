Indian, three Indian-origin people killed in US: Sushma

An Indian visitor and three others of Indian origin were reported killed in the US' Cincinatti city, but it was not a hate crime, External Affairs Swaraj said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the said she was informed by the Indian about the killings that took place on Sunday evening.

"The matter is under investigation by the police, but it is not a hate crime. Our in is coordinating with the authorities concerned and will keep me informed on this. @IndiainNewYork," she said in another tweet.

--IANS

