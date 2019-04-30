Man held for abusive FB posts against Telangana CM

-
ALSO READ
TRS MP Kavitha thanks people for 'landslide victory' in recent polls, promises 'unexpected development'
Two victims of police torture attempt self-immolation in KTR's rally
KCR's son, daughter-in-law own total assets worth over Rs. 40 crore
KCR filled coffers of contractors: Rahul
Will return gift to Naidu, says KCR
-
A man here was arrested on Tuesday for making abusive comments against Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and his daughter K. Kavitha on Facebook, police said,
The Cyber Crime Police of the Central Crime Station arrested Chirpa Naresh, a resident of Mahabunagar, on a complaint by G. Srininvas Yadav, state President of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi's youth wing, that few Facebook profiles are posting obscene and objectionable content against the Chief Minister and his family members.
During the investigation, it was found few Facebook profiles were circulating morphed pictures of the Chief Minister along abusive comments about Kavitha. The police identified Naresh, 27, and arrested him.
On April 24, the Telangana Police had arrested a student from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for sharing online a derogatory video about the Telangana CM. The 20-year-old had made the video using the Tik Tok app.
--IANS
ms/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU