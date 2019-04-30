Man held for abusive FB posts against Telangana CM

A man here was arrested on Tuesday for making abusive comments against and his daughter on Facebook, police said,

The Cyber Crime Police of the arrested Chirpa Naresh, a resident of Mahabunagar, on a complaint by G. Srininvas Yadav, state of the ruling Rashtra Samithi's youth wing, that few profiles are posting obscene and objectionable content against the and his family members.

During the investigation, it was found few profiles were circulating morphed pictures of the along abusive comments about Kavitha. The police identified Naresh, 27, and arrested him.

On April 24, the Police had arrested a student from neighbouring for sharing online a derogatory video about the Telangana CM. The 20-year-old had made the video using the Tik Tok app.

--IANS

ms/vd

