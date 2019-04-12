Infosys net declines 3.9% for fiscal 2018-19

For the first time in many years, global software major on Friday reported Rs 15,404-crore consolidated net profit for the fiscal 2018-19, registering 3.9 per cent annual decline from Rs 16,029 crore posted in the previous fiscal 2017-18.

In a regulatory filing to the BSE, the city-based IT firm said consolidated revenue, however, grew 17.2 per cent annually to Rs 82.675 crore for the fiscal under review (FY 2019) from Rs 70.522 crore in the previous fiscal (2017-18).

Under the International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS), too, consolidated net income declined 11.6 per cent annually to $2.199 million for FY 2019 from Rs $2,486 million a year ago.

Gross income under the IFRS, however, grew 7.9 per cent annually to $11,799 million for FY 2019 from $10,989 million a year ago.

