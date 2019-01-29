Intense cold wave in Himachal, more snow likely

An intense cold wave saw most parts of shivering on Tuesday with recording 0.8 degree Celsius. The hill state is likely to get more snow and rain.

"A western disturbance is likely to affect the western region on January 29 causing widespread rainfall and snow in the state till February 1," an here told IANS.

At many places the night temperature nose-dived to sub-zero, a told IANS. saw mild snowfall on Monday as well.

The Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) in Manali has advised people not to venture in avalanche prone slopes that are loaded with snow.

An advisory has been issued for Shimla, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Kinnaur districts, a government statement said.

Manali experienced a low of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, while it was 2.1 degrees in Dharamsala, minus 3.8 degrees in Kufri and minus 1.5 degrees in Dalhousie.

Kalpa, some 250 km from here, and Keylong in Lahaul and district saw a minus 9.2 degrees and minus 16.2 degrees, respectively.

