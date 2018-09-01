'Interesting possibilities for new business ventures in China'

Shanghai, Sep 1 (IANS/AKI) Strong potential exists for Italian companies forging new business partnerships in China, Italy's Economy Minister Giovanni Tria has said during a six-day visit to boost bilateral financial and trade ties here.
"There are interesting possibilities for developing partnerships and a willingness to cooperate with Italy and with Italian firms," Tria tweeted on Friday.
Italy sets great store on collaborating with Chinese towns and cities, Tria underlined in the tweet, which he published after meetings on Friday with the Mayor of Shanghai Ying Yong and Shanghai's Stock Exchange chief Jiang Feng.
Tria attended the signing in Beijing on Tuesday of an agreement between Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and China's State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) to deepen their cooperation across the merchant shipping sector, Fincantieri said in a statement.
Tria was also present at the inking in Beijing of an accord between Italy's gas pipeline operator Snam and China's State Grid -- the world's largest energy utility -- focused on the use of new technologies to cut CO2 emissions, Snam announced on Thursday.
--IANS/AKI
in/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU