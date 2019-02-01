Interim Budget beneficial for every section of society: Amit Shah

Hailing the Interim Budget 2019-20 presented by in the Lok Sabha, on Friday said the Budget has met the expectations of every section of society, including farmers, labourers and the middle class.

"The Budget has fulfilled what was being expected by the people from It has met with the expectations of every section of the society," Shah said.

By bearing a cost of Rs 75,000 crore, he said, the government will implement the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme providing Rs 6,000 to each owning land up to two hectares. This scheme will also benefit those farmers who do not take loans.

Speaking on 'Kamdhenu Yojana', Shah said it is a great step taken by for the welfare and protection of cows.

"A Kamdhenu Samvardhan Aayog will look after the welfare and protection of different breeds of cows. The Aayog will also manage construction of cowsheds and other schemes for cows."

Shah congratulated the Government for announcing an over Rs 3 lakh crore outlay for the defence sector.

"Modiji has tried to ensure the security of the country by providing One Rank One Pension and a record amount for defence sector in this Budget," Shah said.

The government in the Budget, Shah said, has also given space to fishermen as they play a big role in the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

"By making a separate department for fisheries, the Modi-led government will have more focus on the sector."

The said that the Rs 3,000 pension for labourers after attaining the age of 60 years will benefit them at a time when they will not be able to do hard work. The Budget, he said, also mentions about the bonus for labourers working in the organised sector.

He said the government is also committed to the development of the northeastern states. "After putting the North-East on the railway as well as the airport map, the government now has increased the budget by 21 per cent over the previous year. This is the highest budgetary increase so far."

Shah also said the government will create an Aayog for the nomadic community for their welfare.

"To benefit the middle class, the Government has doubled their income tax limit from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 5 lakh in this Budget. has given more than what was expected."

--IANS

rak/oeb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)