INX Media case against Karti sent to special court

A court here on Thursday transferred the Media case against to a special court trying cases against lawmakers.

said the case will be heard by Arun Bhardwaj, who exclusively deals with cases related to the MP/MLA court in the complex.

Bhardwaj said he will hear the matter on August 7 as he has to read the file of the case.

The court order came after the case was marked to it by another special court which was already hearing the matter.

On Wednesday, Anurag Sain, who was scheduled to pass an order on plea of former Media seeking to become approver in the case, asked the (CBI) to clarify whether he has jurisdiction to entertain the plea or not.

Judge Sain has sought legal opinion on this as Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union P. Chidambaram, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga and there is a special court to deal with cases related to lawmakers.

The (ED) and the CBI are probing how managed to get clearance for Media from the (FIPB) in 2007 when his father was

The probe so far showed that for the FIPB approval, directors Peter and met to ensure there was no hold-up or delay in their application.

