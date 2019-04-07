Malaysia Open: Lin Dan wins men's singles title

Veteran Lin Dan won the all-Chinese final to take the men's singles title at the Malaysia Open badminton tournament, here on Sunday.
Lin, two-time Olympic champion, rallied from one set down to beat compatriot Chen Long 9-21, 21-17 and 21-11 in the 78-minute final, reports Xinhua news agency.
In the mixed doubles final, top seed Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong beat second seed Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping 21-17, 21-13 in 38 minutes, while Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan defeated Du Yue and Li Yunhui 21-14, 21-15 in 37 minutes in the women's doubles final.
In the men's doubles, world champions Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen of China defeated defending champions Takeshi Kamura and Kiego Sonoda of Japan 21-12, 21-17 in 42 minutes, awarding China its fourth crown in the Malaysia Open.
The women's singles was the only title that slipped out of their hands, which was won by Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan who beat Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-16, 21-19.
--IANS
kk/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU