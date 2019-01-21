Iran's Dejagah backs coach Queiroz amid recent controversy

national team skipper, Dejagah, said that it is the time to support Iran's

The Portuguese has come under pressure after accusing Iran's and Youth Affairs, Massoud Soltanifar, of ordering the country's federation not to extend his contract at the end of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, reports

"I've been a member of national football team, Team Melli, in the last eight years. In the 2018 World Cup, I could not help because of injury, but backed me up and it is time for me to stand with him until the end," Dejagah said.

advanced to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup quarterfinals after defeating 2-0 on Sunday night at the in

"I am happy for helping win the match. From now on, we have to focus on the match against and afterward we can think of the team we will face in the semi-finals," the Iranian stated.

