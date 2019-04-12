8 killed in blast targeting Pakistan's Hazara community

At least eight people were killed and several others injured in a blast on Friday targeting members of the community in Pakistan's city.

(DIG) confirmed the toll and told Dawn News that seven victims belonged to the community, which has been targeted by sectarian violence as they are easily identifiable due to their distinctive physical appearance.

The police said that the toll might increase as many of the injured were in critical condition.

Chief Minister strongly condemned the attack and assured that the elements involved in the attack would be strictly dealt with.

"People who have an extremist mindset are a menace to society," Kamal said, adding: "We must foil the conspiracy to disrupt peace."

A report released by the (NCHR) last year stated that 509 members of the community were killed and 627 injured in various incidents of in from January 2012 to December 2017.

According to the NCHR, targeted killings, suicide attacks, and bomb blasts have inflicted harm to daily life, education, and business activities of ethnic community members in Balochistan's largest city.

