Ishan Kishan to lead BP XI against England Lions

Rising wicketkeeper-batsman was on Monday named of the President's XI squad for the two List-A warm-up fixtures against England Lions in Thiruvananthapuram.

The BCCI selectors carefully picked the squad for the two fixtures on January 18 and 20. It consists of players whose teams are out of the quarter-finals, the country's domestic tournament.

The fixtures will provide the hosts a great opportunity to test themselves against a foreign side and strengthen India's bench strength.

Board President's XI squad: (C & WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Deepak Hooda, Rajat Patidar, Ricky Bhui, Himmat Singh, Mayank Markande, Jayant Yadav, Pappu Roy, Pankaj Jaiswal, Tushar Deshpande,

