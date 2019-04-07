Three charred to death in Meghalaya

Three men were charred to death and another is seriously injured in after a major fire broke out here in on Saturday, police said.

The unfortunate incident occurred at a garage in Lum Marboh, Nongrah under station.

of Police (Shillong City) said preliminary investigation revealed that cause of the fire accident could because of the room heater which was put on a switched on mode the whole night that led to the fire incident.

The boys, who lost their lives, were sleeping in a rented room which was a vehicle garage.

He said the dead men were identified as Register Kurbah, Pynhunlang Lyngdoh and Wankordor Warjri. The injured is identified as Wikistar Khyriem.

--IANS

rrk/vc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)