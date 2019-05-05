It's criminal versus Digvijaya in Bhopal: Baghel

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, here on Sunday, dubbed the election to the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat in as a contest between "a criminal and Digvijaya Singh".

Baghel was in the capital to campaign for candidate Singh. During his interaction with reporters, Baghel lashed out at candidate and termed her a habitual criminal.

"In our Chhattisgarh, people know her as a delinquent element. She used to attack people with knives and slippers in Bhilaigarh. She is a habitual criminal. Here the contest is between a criminal and Digvijaya Singh," he said.

The Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency will go to the polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of elections.

