JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Barça thump Levante to advance in Copa del Rey

SC directs protection for two women who entered Sabarimala

Business Standard

It was stressful yet fun: Arjun Kanungo on his new song

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Singer Arjun Kanungo says it was stressful yet a lot of fun while working on his new song "Tu na mera", which has been viewed over 13,000,000 times on YouTube since its release earlier this week.

"I have tried something new while putting this track together. So, it will always hold a special place in my heart. It took us months to chalk out details. We practiced action sequences, planned all the nuances and shot the video in three consecutive days," Arjun said in a statement.

"It was stressful, still a lot of fun. More importantly, it has turned out just like how I had imagined it to be - which makes it even more special," he added.

The song, presented by VYRL Originals, is a modern love ballad. Composed by Arjun, the lyrics were penned by Kunal Verma.

The music video shows the life of a commando and his love story. The visuals have been imagined by director Danny Mamik with high octane action sequences.

--IANS

nn/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 13:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements