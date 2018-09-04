Top Xiaomi executive caught using fake photo to promote POCO F1

Chinese maker Xiaomi's Global was left embarrassed for reportedly posting a fake camera sample image on his account to promote the newly-launched POCO F1.

Users on social news aggregation and discussion platform Reddit shared the image which Sung shared on his account, claiming it was captured by POCO F1.

However, the image was apparently shot by Mi Mix 2S as it had the "Mi 2S" watermark at the bottom left corner of the snap, found the Reddit users.

After facing criticism, Sung removed the photo. was yet to respond to this controversy.

In a similar instance, was recently caught when an from one of its commercials showcasing its new posted behind-the-scene photos on Instagram, revealing a DSLR camera being used to take selfies and not the smartphone.

A Reddit user that goes by the name of AbdullahSab3 discovered that Sarah Elshamy, one of the actors in the ad, posted photos on her page, and one image revealed a shooting the "at-home selfie with a DSLR".

--IANS

